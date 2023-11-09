PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Sweet treats are now abundant in Princeton. Sweet Babies Bakery is open for business.

The new bakery offers everything from cinnamon rolls to fresh bread. The bakery has dine-in seating for guests. One baker says they already have regulars who visit every day.

“It’s exciting we see them every day. We get used to what they want. Coffee and all that, so it’s nice,” said Tracy Lester.

The bakery is located at 514 Rogers Street in Princeton. Sweet Babies Bakery is open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.