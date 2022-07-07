GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — There’s always that saying, “No one ever plans on having an accident,” or “it would never happen to me,” but when it comes to preparing for the worst, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has you covered with their safety program.

To prevent the worst from happening, New River Gorge National Park presents SWIM, Swift Water Incident Management training. The training, hosted by the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is also funded by the National Park Service Learning and Development. They had a training session last week, which included rangers from several National Parks as well as some from the Division of Natural Resources.

The training was apparently so thrilling to watch because the rangers teaching were able to navigate the white water with such ease and grace. Their displays gave a comfort to those watching and learning because its a nice thought to know that there are courageous and brave people who are out there preparing for the moments when lives are at risk, because since rafting is such a huge deal, especially at these destinations, it means people will most definitely come out to raft in their world class rapids.

Aside from preparing properly and staying cautious, according to the training from the program, the best way to enjoy this high energy rafting adventure is to recreate responsibly! Stay safe out there!