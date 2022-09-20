BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Tammy Jordan and her business, Fruits of Labor, received a major tourism award this month at a ceremony held in Concord, NC.

Tammy Jordan is the president of Fruits of Labor, a catering company serving four communities across Southern West Virginia. She won the Best Epicurean Partner award on behalf of the company at Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards. The awards were held on the evening of Sept. 8, 2022.

“When we were notified that Fruits of Labor had received this award, it brought tears to my eyes. To see our story and mission celebrated at a national level is beyond words. We are so grateful that the STS recognized the decade-long investment Fruits of Labor has made to educate, certify, train, and employ individuals in recovery through our Farm-to-Table nationally certified Culinary and Agricultural Training Program with this prestigious award.” Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor

Jordan’s restaurant, Fruits of Labor began as a catering company in 2001 and has now expanded to four locations in West Virginia. Fruits of Labor now has locations serving Rainelle, Alderson, Beckley and Montgomery WV. Fruits of Labor is more than just catering though. Through her restaurants, Jordan and her team provide West Virginians in long-term recovery from addiction the necessary training to empower them in recovering.

The Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) nominated Jordan and Fruits of Labor for the award for her outstanding work within the community and partnership with the CVB.

“We are thrilled to see Tammy recognized for her incredible work in the Greenbrier Valley and in West Virginia. Her constant work to help her neighbors and community shows a dedication to the future like no other.” Kara Dense, president and CEO of the Greenbrier County CVB

“We are so thankful for the long-standing partnership with the Greenbrier County CVB and their deep devotion to support our mission, help share our story, and bring such wonderful encouragement to our entire region with their tireless labors.” Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor

Jordan was one of sixteen award winners of the night. The Shining Example Awards Program, an industry fixture since 1985, recognizes outstanding contributions to travel and tourism within the Southeast United States.