GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Prom night is right around the corner, which is fun for graduating teens, but can be worrisome for parents.

These tips will help ensure a safe and worry free evening for parents, while the teens can have a memorable night.

Know the Plan

According to familyeducation.com, parents need to make a plan for both themselves and their teen, so they should make sure they ask the following questions:

What time does the prom begin and end?

Are you going to dinner beforehand or is there dinner at the prom?

Are you meeting other friends?

Is there an after-party sponsored by the school or at a friend’s house? Who will be chaperoning?

How will you be getting to and from dinner/the prom/the after-party?

These questions will help formulate a plan so prom night goes smoothly.

Know Where the Prom Parties Are

Parents should figure out beforehand where all the pre and post prom parties are. They also need to figure out if adults or other legal guardians will be present, if alcohol will be involved, and who will be invited. Based on some teens that will be coming, you can tell a lot about a prom party and what will be present.

Have an Emergency Code

Parents should work out a safe code with their teen in case they are in trouble. According to familyeducation.com, some teens simply text an “x” to their parents to show that they need assistance and need to be picked up. At that point, the parent then calls with an “emergency” and asks where they can pick up their child.

Take Stock of Your Home

Some parents’ teens might have people and friends over for an after party, so they need to make sure to lock up their alcohol and prescription drugs in their home in a place that is not easy to access. Parents may trust their own teen, but it is always good to be on the safe side when it comes to other teens the parent may not know.

Know Who Is Driving

Parents should know the driver and if they have a reputable record. If their teen is driving in a limo, they should make sure that it is with a trustworthy company with drivers that have a clean driving record. If a friend or date is driving, the parent should make sure that they have a safe driving record as well. If the parent’s teen is not driving, they should make a provide a number for a local cab company. They can also use Uber or Lyft as well.

Discuss Consequences

Parents need to discuss with their teens what will happen if they decide to do anything illegal or break the law while engaging in prom night. They should understand what will happen if they break school, and even the parents’ rules, so in that case, boundaries and a curfew should be set.

Encourage Car Safety

Prom night is definitely a night full of distractions, especially when driving. If a teen decides to drive, they need to put down the phone and not text, not put on makeup, and should try to not speak to the passengers in their car as it could be a fateful distraction. familyeducation.com says if they are carpooling with friends, make sure there is only one passenger per seat belt in the car, and that no one is bringing along alcohol.

Nix Hotel Parties

The parent, under no circumstances should rent a hotel room for teens on prom night. It may seems like a safe idea, especially to keep them off the road if prom is far from where they live, but a hotel room is a bad idea. As the parent, you could be responsible for anything that breaks in the hotel room, anything that is stolen, or taken out of the mini fridge. familyeducation.com explains that it can lead to an out of control party and an angry hotel manager.

Talk to Other Adults

Parents should clearly communicate with other parents and school officials. Make sure both teams have the same plan for transportation, parties and the prom itself.

Stay Up Late

familyeducation.com explains that if they can, the parent should stay up until your teen safely returns home. The parent should stay up to get calls or texts from their teen to ensure they are safe and that they come home before curfew. If it gets to the point where the parent cannot stay up, designate another trusted adult to be safe point of contact for your teen.