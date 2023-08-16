FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A sense of wonder and peace can be hard to find in an otherwise high energy place like the State Fair of West Virginia. But for a small group of gardeners, that is exactly what they have created.

20 years ago a small group of Master Gardeners took a small plot in the back corner of the state fair grounds and set out to make something wonderful. An outreach of the West Virginia University extension, Master Gardner Willa Izzo has been there from the start.

Willa Izzo – 20 Year Master Gardeners Volunteer

“It was very challenging. It was just a plot of soil, basically. And we only had seven members at that time. We now have about 45, 50 members in this garden. We have nothing that is exotic, or very hard to grow. You can grow any any of these plants in your own garden,” said Willa Izzo, 20 Year Master Gardeners Volunteer.

Izzo says it’s a process of love through good years and bad, but all was worth it simply seeing the faces of those that come to enjoy the garden. When asked about her history for 20 years, she beamed a smile of pride saying, “her joy is hearing people make her garden their first stop at the fair.”

If you miss the chance to visit the garden during the fair, Izzo says it’s open year-round for people to enjoy.