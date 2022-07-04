ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – What would the fourth of July in West Virginia be without the Alderson Fourth of July celebration?

This year is the 61st annual edition of the renowned celebration in Alderson. Events included the Fourth of July parade, a tug of war contest, a classic car show, a performance by the country band The Hillbilly Way, and Fireworks. 59News spoke to residents in the parade and asked what it meant to be a part of the annual tradition.

“It’s wonderful, it’s very fun, it’s intriguing, it’s great.” Karen McClung, Lewisburg WV

“It’s is great, we look forward to this weekend every year. It’s a bigger parade than the one they have in Cincinnati so we love to come down here and be apart of it, enjoy the day on the river and all the folks in town.” Cara Lamond, Cincinnati Ohio

One of the most essential things to onlookers is tradition and passing the experience on to their kids. Cara Lamond from Cincinnati Ohio has come to the parade in Alderson parade since she was eight years old when she attended Camp Allegheny and her family continued the tradition of making the trek to the parade. Now she’s passing the tradition on to her own sons.

Of course, along with the Celebration in Alderson was the Fourth of July Parade. People from all over the county and the state lined the streets of Alderson to view the parade. Parade-goers got a chance to see local fire departments, classic cars, and military tributes during the event.

The Celebration wraps up on Tuesday, July 5 with the Duck on the Greenbrier Rubber Duck Race.