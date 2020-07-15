Tips to keep your skin safe during summer months

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The temperatures are rising in southern West Virginia and that means people are spending more time outdoors.

It is important to remember to take care of your skin during the summer. Sunburn is not only painful, it can be dangerous.

Paul Seamann, the Director of Operations at Jan-Care Ambulance Service, gave some tips about how to keep safe while enjoying the sun this summer.

“Sometimes a person who gets a sunburn won’t know it, so you need to check each other and see for that redness of the skin and get them out of the sun immediately,” Seamann said.

Even on cloudy days, people can still get sunburned so it is important to always wear sunscreen.

The CDC recommends using SPF 15 or more during the summer months when you are in the sun.

Also make sure to reapply every few hours especially if you are in the water.