PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Tis’ the season to shop local. The holiday season can be vital for small businesses.

Supporting local shops is a win for customers and their community. Spending your funds locally helps keep the money within the community.

Besides the monetary portion, supporting a neighbor can bring joy and create bonds between shops and customers.

Myra Dyer is the owner of Myra’s Flower Shop on Mercer Street. Dyer says those who support small businesses not only become customers, but friends.

“We are here for the reason to serve the public, we may be small, but we want to try to help and offer stuff that the public will like,” said Dyer.

One very loved small business in Mercer County is expanding for the holidays. CSC’s Candle Bakery has opened a new shop right down from Myra’s Flower Shop.

The owners say with their newfound success, they wanted to open the doors to a bigger facility.

“It helps all the Christmas shoppers who want to shop without having to wait,” said shop owner Courtney Orlicki.

CSC’S Candle Bakery is also hosting a giveaway at their shop for holiday shoppers to thank them for their patronage.

Facing economic uncertainty and high inflation, many small businesses may feel the pressure to have strong economic months before the colder, slower months of winter to come.