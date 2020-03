LESTER, WV (WVNS) — The Town of Lester on March 13, 2020 is taking action to protect their community. Following precautions and warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) leaders canceled Bingo on March 14 and March 17.

The event is held at the Lester Volunteer Fire Department. The goal is to ensure the safety of those who play bingo. Mayor Allen stated the town hopes to resume bingo as soon as possible.