BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Your favorite breakfast stop in Appalachia, Tudor’s Biscuit World, proudly presented a check for $11,000 to Make-A-Wish West Virginia yesterday.

During Night at the Ballpark at the Linda K. Epling Stadium, Monday, August 1, 2022, Make-A-Wish West Virginia was gifted the check from Tudor’s Biscuit World of Beckley. The donation was made on behalf of Tudor’s Corporate.

For 25 years, Tudor’s Biscuit World has partnered with Make-A-Wish to help make children’s wishes come true right here in West Virginia. Tudor’s has been able to raise over $700,000 and help provide over 200 children with an experience of a lifetime, all through the many donations from its loyal customers.

During Monday’s game, Tudor’s handed out free balloons, took up donations, raffled off an exclusive gift basket, and hosted a variety of on field and off field games in which all proceeds raised were given to Make-A-Wish. An additional $220 dollars was raised during the event.

“It all began when Oshel Craigo, the managing partner of Tudor’s Biscuit World of America Inc. started raising money for the children’s charity during the Christmas Holidays,” Ray Burke, President of Better Foods Inc.

From there, Tudor’s and Make-A-Wish began their partnership, in which Tudor’s would host fundraisers, wish reveals, breakfast for children, and events just like the one held today.