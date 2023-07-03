FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The owners from both The Taco Spot and The Stashe discussed the impact of COVID-19 and how their businesses are now thriving.

One business was created before, and the other was created after the pandemic. The owner of The Taco Spot, James Floyd, created this taco truck along with his wife in June of 2022. Unfortunately, Floyd’s wife passed away in February of 2023, but he’s still keeping his wife’s dream alive by working their taco truck.

The owner of The Stashe, Margie Williams, opened her business before the pandemic started, making Covid not only affect her business, but also her personal life. Williams also stated that she hopes that other businesses are able to bounce back from the pandemic and be able to serve the community once again.