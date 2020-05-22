United Way of Southern West Virginia holds golf outing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of the community met at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park Golf Course to support the United Way of Southern West Virginia on Friday, May 22, 2020.

The United Way hosted its first Safe and Social Golf Scramble. It a way for people to come out and support the community while still practicing social distancing. Executive Director, Megan Legursky, said she wanted to get people together in a safe way.

“This is a new event. I kind of wanted to jump on the opportunity to bring people together in a safe way given our world circumstances at the moment,” Legursky said.

The goal of this event was to raise money for the non-profit organization. Twenty groups of four, came together on the links. There was also an added incentive; the winner of the event received a foursome golf outing at The Greenbrier Resort.

“What we want to do is raise these funds for the United Way of Southern West Virginia and continue to be a leader in our community, and help those smaller non-profits and our partner agencies in the area,” Legursky said.

Those who participated got to do something fun while helping a great cause. They got to be with friends and could even enter a raffle to win prizes. Nancy Kissinger participated in the golf event and said she was just happy to be outside for a good cause.

“This is great. I think everyone is excited to be out here. We are outside doing something fun, everyone loves to golf or they wouldn’t be here. We are also supporting a great cause by doing this,” Kissinger said.