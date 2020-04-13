UPDATE: WV DHHR now reports 9 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is now reporting nine COVIC-19 related deaths in the Mountain State. There are 16,655 residents tested for COVID-19, with 626 positive.

The ninth COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year old male from Ohio County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family for their loss,” said Bill Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

Some, but not all, counties in West Virginia are reporting the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. The definition of recovered, according to the DHHR is released from the hospital and/or at least three days without fever and seven days without symptoms. Right now there are 83 people who have recovered. Here is the breakdown of cases by county:

Barbour (4) Berkeley (97) Boone (1) Braxton (1) Brooke (3) Cabell (22) Fayette (2) Grant (1) Greenbrier (3) Hampshire (4) Hancock (7) Hardy (2) Harrison (28) Jackson (29) Jefferson (49) Kanawha (86) Lewis (2) Logan (8) Marion (38) Marshall (6) Mason (9) McDowell (6) Mercer (8) Mineral (5) Mingo (1) Monongalia (82) Monroe (1) Morgan (6) Nicholas (2) Ohio (25) Pendleton (1) Pleasants (1) Preston (6) Putnam (12) Raleigh (5) Randolph (4) Roane (2) Summers (1) Taylor (4) Tucker (4)Tyler (3) Upshur (3) Wayne (18) Wetzel (3) Wirt (2) Wood (18) Wyoming (1)

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell County in this report.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including new information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

5 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5 p.m., on April 12, 2020, there have been 16,257 residents tested for COVID-19, with 611 positive, 15,646 negative and eight deaths.

This includes the death of the 25-year-old man from Logan County that was reported by the Logan County Health Department on Saturday, April 11, and the 80-year old woman from Monongalia County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:

Barbour (4) Berkeley (92) Boone (1) Braxton (1) Brooke (3) Cabell (23) Fayette (2) Grant (1) Greenbrier (3) Hampshire (4) Hancock (7) Hardy (2) Harrison (28) Jackson (27) Jefferson (49) Kanawha (86) Lewis (2) Logan (8) Marion (34) Marshall (6) Mason (8) McDowell (5) Mercer (8) Mineral (4) Mingo (1) Monongalia (81) Monroe (1) Morgan (6) Nicholas (2) Ohio (25) Pendleton (1) Pleasants (1) Preston (6) Putnam (11) Raleigh (5) Randolph (4) Roane (2) Summers (1) Taylor (3) Tucker (4) Tyler (3) Upshur (3) Wayne (17) Wetzel (3) Wirt (2) Wood (18) Wyoming (1)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10:00 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 12, 2020, there have been 16,124 residents tested for COVID-19, with 593 positive, 15,531 negative and six deaths.

This is NOT considering the death of the 25-year-old man from Logan County that was reported by the Logan County Health Department on Saturday, April 11.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: