FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The 59News tent at the State Fair of West Virginia gives you the chance to play on our green screen visit with our team of reporters, and meet our anchors.

But on Tuesday, a brother and sister pair ran up to Meteorologist Bradley Wells with a special request for one of our loyal viewers; someone who watches us every day and is very dear to their hearts.

“I love you, Grandma and I’m happy if you can beat cancer. We’re always going to be there with you no matter what. And I hope you beat it so you can always be there for me and I can be there for you,” said Jamie Martin, granddaughter.

“I love you, MawMaw. I hope you beat past cancer and we always love you and we bought you a bunch of West Virginia stuff so, yeah!,” said James Martin, grandson.

“It’s not much, but it’s what I can do. So we’re pulling for you. Good luck. And these guys have certainly got your back, right?,” asked Meteorologist Bradley Wells.

“Yep,” replied Jamie Martin.

“Yep,” replied James Martin.

Their grandmother, Ms. Martin is a loyal viewer of our programs and on behalf of all of us, we would like to share in her grandchildren’s message in saying we hope your journey on this path is swift and successful.