BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hosted by Heart of God Ministries, volunteers are needed to assist in placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves.

This year, it will be taking place at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:00 A.M.

“So, I asked the pastor could I do it this year and he said yes,” said Dwayne Schoolfield, Treasurer for Heart of God Ministries in Beckley and veteran of 36 years. “So, on the 29th of October we get to go out and get as many people as we can and we’ll go around and we’ll put flags on the graves of veterans out at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery… So, that’s going to start at 9:00 A.M. Saturday morning this coming Saturday.”

Anyone who is interested in taking part of this honorable event is asked to come and meet at the cemetery. Schoolfield added he already has about 10 volunteers.

For more information, please contact Deacon Dwayne Schoolfield at 304-253-3944.