CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – New research has revealed states with the most cultural landmarks in the US, and West Virginia is in the top ten.

The study was performed by vacation rental marketplace FloridaRentals. They analyzed the number of cultural attractions in each state to see which states had the highest percentage of them. Landmarks, museums, and art galleries were considered cultural attractions in the study.

The study found that New Mexico is the most cultural state in the US. The state is home to 367 sights and landmarks, 505 museums, and 334 art galleries meaning that out of the 2,751 attractions in the state, 43.84% were considered cultural, the highest percentage of any US state.

# State Total attractions Total landmarks Total museums Total art galleries Total cultural Cultural as % of total attractions 1 New Mexico 2,751 367 505 334 1,206 43.84% 2 Mississippi 1,377 310 173 41 524 38.05% 3 Kansas 1,636 330 247 39 616 37.65% 4 North Dakota 653 169 64 7 240 36.75% 5 Rhode Island 1,499 360 125 49 534 35.62% 6 West Virginia 1,370 284 122 36 442 32.26% 7 Vermont 1,656 307 148 74 529 31.94% 8 Massachusetts 6,812 1,223 631 266 2,120 31.12% 9 South Dakota 1,166 192 135 31 358 30.70% 10 Delaware 828 150 75 20 245 29.59%

West Virginia just barely missed the top five, coming under Rhode Island by a little under a hundred total cultural attractions. It came in sixth place with 32.26 percent of all atrraction in the state being classified as cultural attractions.

“While the larger, more populated states may offer a larger range of attractions, this data highlights which states are focusing on encapsulating culture the most. Whether it be through expressing history through museums and landmarks or showcasing creativity through art, it’s also a great draw for tourism.” Spokesperson for Florida Rentals

This study was conducted by FloridaRentals, which offers Florida vacation homes with no service or booking fees in the most popular locations in the Sunshine State. The study used data available on TripAdvisor.