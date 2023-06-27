BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Local teens got a glimpse into their futures at the West Virginia Junior Nursing Academy at Bluefield State University.

Students from Mercer, McDowell, and Monroe Counties with an interest in the nursing profession, worked alongside RNs and Nursing instructors.

The students worked hand-in-hand with professionals in ‘real-life’ nursing scenarios.

Patient Mannikins and even a robotic infant were tools in the learning process. Students say they were excited to show off their skills and learn from the experts.

“Anybody who is interested in the field of nursing should come out and try out the program,” said Talia Neal, an incoming student of Bluefield High School.

Professionals say with the rising nurse shortage, exposing young adults to the nursing field is important.

The classes will continue until Thursday, June 29, 2023.