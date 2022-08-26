BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser.

West Virginia placed 11th last year while its border rival, the Kentucky State Police, took home 1st place along with bragging rights for a year.

West Virginia State Trooper Nathan Clifton said the state police know what it takes to win and hope that Mountaineer pride and tradition will bring home this year’s first-place title.

“I think they look at small details,” Clifton said. “They look at the color schemes. We definitely have one of the best color schemes there is, the blue and gold. A lot of history that goes in with the blue and gold with the West Virginia State Police. It’s the fine details, that’s what we’re all about.”

The American Association of State Troopers will feature this year’s first-place winning cruiser photo on the cover of its 2023 wall calendar.