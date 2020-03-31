West Virginia to receive nearly $19 Million from CARES Act

The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The White House has sent Congress an emergency $46 billion spending request for coronavirus-related funding this year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Beckley and other communities across West Virginia are receiving federal money in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) received $12.4 billion from the CARES Act. That is being distributed through Community Development Block Grants (CBDG), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Grants. West Virginia is getting $18,840,000 of that money.

“We are working across all levels of government to deliver funding to help West Virginia respond to COVID-19,” said Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV). “These grants will provide important resources for our vulnerable populations, directly at the community level. We are all in this fight together against a single common enemy, working to reduce the spread of the virus and provide relief for all West Virginians impacted by the crisis.”

The full details of awards in West Virginia are below: