GHENT, WV (WVNS)– When a fire breaks out, it is up to the brave men and women in local fire departments to fight them.

But what happens when they do not have the equipment and resources to do so?

West Virginia’s access to water can often be too limited making life not just hard for residents but for first responders as well.

Fire season is upon us and already struck in many areas around the state. When it comes to fighting those fires, quick action and teamwork are key factors in saving burning areas.

All too often first responders face a significant problem: the lack of fire hydrants and access to reliable water sources in some areas.

A salvage yard fire in Mercer County and a home fire in Kanawha County are recent examples of fire departments needing to find alternative water sources to fight a blaze.

Now, residents and fire departments alike are concerned.

We wanted to learn more about what can be done to change things. We found out some interesting facts. For example, the amount of fire hydrants in an area depends on the population. Fire hydrants are required to be within one thousand feet of specific buildings.

Unfortunately – that is sometimes too costly of a scenario to work out the way it is intended.

“The cost per resident is going to exceed the cost per line. And that can cause a problem,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett.

For fire departments without access to enough water during a fire, there is a solution.

Each department is equipped with Tankers. Water tankers serve as water shuttles and water sources.

During the fire at Nelson Pigg’s Salvage Yard, the fire departments made multiple trips to fill these tankers when they were not able to access enough water.

Edward Wills, the Chief of Beckley Fire Department, said when those tankers run low or fire departments are unable to gather more water, it can put everyone in a tough position.

“In the counties, there are areas where they have to rely on the tanker. Depending on the size of the fire and how far they have to go to transport that water, it can be pretty bad,” said Willis.

Another solution to get the money to get enough hydrants is a fire fee.

Commissioners argue these fees provide an equitable, stable and dedicated revenue source to support fire services.

This money goes towards firefighter equipment and water lines among other needs.

The population can go hand and hand with the amount of water provided to an area.

“When the money is coming in it is based on population. Some of our departments in our county are doing better than others due to the population of the area, the foot traffic, the need and the funding to support them,” said Puckett.