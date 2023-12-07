GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The holidays are coming up and everyone is excited to celebrate with family and friends.

However before the Christmas holiday, Hanukkah comes first, but what is Hanukkah and why is it being celebrated?

Hanukkah, which means dedication or education, begins this week and people are getting ready by taking out their “Menorahs” (in Hebrew it is pronounced, “Hanukkiah”). But what is the significance of it?

According to History.com, This is the special lamp that is lit during the holiday to represent each night of Hanukkah, in which there are eight days of the holiday. A “Hanukkiah” has nine branches; eight to represent the eight days of Hanukkah, and one branch called the “Shamash” to light the other branches with. Each day represents the oil that miraculously lasted in the Menorah of the temple for the eight days of the holiday, when there was only enough oil to last for one day.

Another miracle happened on this holiday as well. This was the time of the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem. A group of Jewish rebels, better known as Judah and the Maccabees, won the war against their enemy, the Greek-Syrians, who had tarnished their temple with their unholy sacrifices. The Greek-Syrians were also trying to martyr the Jewish people at this time as well. In order to rededicate the temple, the temple needed to have a Menorah lit in it at all times, so Judah and the Maccabees decided to light the Menorah with only enough oil to last for a day, but through faith, it miraculously stayed lit for eight days.

Hanukkah, as such with other holidays, is also meaningful because this is a holiday where family and friends can come together, catch up, and spend time with each other.

“It is a time of gathering and of spending time with each other in community, especially in family. It is a possibility for people to spend time with their children, with their grandchildren, creating memories, having time to sit down, and it’s particularly effective in that it’s a moment when you have a specific period of time that is set aside for this celebration,” said Rabbi Joe Blair, Temple Israel in Charleston. “It’s about a half an hour for eight nights in a row, and there’s nothing you’re supposed to be doing actively during that period that includes any other kind of work or activities, so it’s a great time to sit and spend time talking, getting to know each other, spending a little conversation, games playing [Dreidal (spinning top game played on Hanukkah)], the ability to work with telling children the story of Hanukkah, teaching each other things, exploring questions that are raised by the religious and otherwise political aspects of the holiday, what’s going on in the world, what’s going on in each others lives, it’s just a good way to touch base.”

Hanukkah starts the evening of Thursday, December 7, 2023, and even in the midst of tragic events happening throughout the world, light will persevere through the darkness.