OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Oak Hill’s White Rail Trail Expo is now cancelled due to construction and logistics of finding a suitable location for the expo.

Unfortunately, the ongoing construction on the Rail Trail has made it unavailable, and there was no luck with finding a replacement location.

The Rail Trail’s construction should be completed by next year in time to have the expo return for 2024. An email will be sent to registered vendors for refunds.