White Sulphur Springs community pool prepares for grand opening

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — White Sulphur Spring residents only have to wait a few more days until they can finally make a splash in the new community pool.

The pool has been a work in progress for the last seven years, and it is finally time for people to enjoy it! People in White Sulphur Springs can start using the pool, slide and chairs on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Mayor Bruce Bowling said they have a special offer for opening weekend.

“As a special celebration for the citizens in White Sulphur, everyone gets in free all weekend. No pool pass required, just come on down,” Bowling said.

Bowling said the city is very excited to have a place the kids can come and enjoy this summer. Pool passes will be required beginning Tuesday, June 1 and can be picked up at City Hall.