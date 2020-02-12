White Sulphur Springs Police Department looking for officers

Closings
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The White Sulphur Springs Police Department is hiring.

Those who want to apply can pick up an application from the police department or can fill it out online on their Facebook Page. Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid drivers license, must pass a background check and a physical ability test.

Before being hired, applications will also have to pass a drug and alcohol test and a physical examination. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 6, 2020.

