BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, December 2, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at 205 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801, the West Virginia Hive will honor top performing Hive clients and supporters as part of its annual open house.

For the past five years, the entrepreneurial part of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority has welcomed the public so that they can meet the staff, recognize their business achievements, take a tour in its space, and invite entrepreneurs to explore the wide variety of services offered by the WV Hive. From 10:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M., business leaders and the community are invited and encouraged to attend the awards presentation and tour the organization’s offices and small business working space.

Judy Moore, the Executive Director of the WV Hive and Deputy Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority said displays will be new this year due to WV Hive entrepreneurs showcasing their products and services, which includes a wide variety of food and other refreshments.

Award categories include:

Small Business of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Startup of the Year

Social Enterprise of the Year

Partner of the Year

Community Advocate of the Year

“Whether you are a current business owner or have an idea for a new business startup, we hope you will come and see what we do, and what we have done for our clients,” said Moore. “There will be several Hive clients at the event showcasing their products and services, and I also want the public to meet our growing and engaging staff who offer a range of personalized professional advice in accounting, business plan preparation, procurement, marketing, sales strategies, and other specialties.”

For more information about the WV Hive Entrepreneurial program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, please visit https://wvhive.com/ or call 304-460-HIVE (4483).