WV Miners host baseball camp for little leaguers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Wednesday was a special day at the Linda K. Epling Stadium as the West Virginia Miners opened their gates to area little leaguer’s for a One Day Baseball Camp with the team.



“Our players are able to interact with the kids and be able to share what they do from the different programs that they come from. And I think it’s really a way of bonding our community with our players and our players bonding with them, so it’s really, really a positive thing that we’re doing,” Tim Epling, WV Miners General Manager, said.

The kids at Wednesday’s camp spent the day working with the WV Miners on techniques, tricks, and drills.

WV Miners Pitcher, Austyn Coleman, said giving back is something his father taught him when we was in little league.



“When we’re here during the games they kind of like yell at the players like ‘hey can I get a ball’, but we try

to stay focused during the game so it’s cool that when we get out here we really have that quality time with the players, kind of tell them what we go through on a daily basis out here kind of give them some of our knowledge,” Coleman said.

Epling loves the ability to give back to the community, especially after pandemic life, to get back to creating memories.



“And those memories, we let some of these younger kids be bat boys in the dugout, they can go out on the field during the national anthem during the games and so these experiences, a lot of kids don’t get a chance to do that,” Epling said.

For these kids, spending time with their local baseball stars will certainly be a day worth remembering.

Those who missed Wednesday’s camps, Epling said the team is available for one-on-one time for practice and tips at every home game from 3-4 p.m. For more information on how to sign up for the one-on-one practice, contact Jacob in the main office at 304.252.SAFE (7233)