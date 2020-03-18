WV State Fairgrounds closed, plans for 2020 still moving forward

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A tweet from the State Fair of West Virginia announced all events are canceled until March 31, 2020. The administration building will be closed to the public until April 1.

State Fair staff will continue their regular business hours. They will also be available by email and telephone, 304-645-1090, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The organization is working with local state and national leadership to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will provide updates as needed.

Management for the State Fair of West Virginia is still moving forward with plans for the 96th Annual event in 2020. Tickets for the event, as well as, the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Music Bash, are available at ETIX.com or by call 1-800-514-ETIX (3849)