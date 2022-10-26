CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – This weekend, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) started its program called ‘Touch A Truck’, where kids can get to know the trucks behind the Division of Highways.

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) transportation workers like Zack Murphy, motivated by a desire to build a bright future for their home state, particpated in Monongalila County Head Start’s “Safety Palooza” on Saturday, October 22.

For transportation workers like Zack, October 22 was a Saturday well-spent.

“It was fun, you know, positive vibes. Kids love coming out, touching the trucks, and maybe, some day, if we influence them today, maybe later on they’ll have a good career at Highways. Everybody wants to get inside the truck, see the buttons, see the lights, press the horn, anything that makes noise. Just to see the kids faces light up when they hit that horn or see those lights, makes my day.” Zack Murphy

“It’s obvious the kids really enjoyed this. I think it’s just so important for our agency to be connected to the local levels, and as you can see we’ve already begun recruitment early.” Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, P.E.

WVDOH has a long history of investment in West Virginia families; participating in career days, bridge tours and, for 22 years, hosting the West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Contest for middle and high school students statewide.

WVDOH’s focus on education does not stop once employees are hired. With educational reimbursement available for employees pursuing advanced degrees, increased focus on training, implementation of the Classification and Compensation Career Plan for all West Virginia Department of Transportation agencies. Their focus on education also does not have a minimum age, as shown by the ‘Touch A Truck’ program’s ability to show children what the WVDOH does. Secretary Wriston encourages employees to work together to reach the goal: to be the best educated Department of Highways in the country.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation has quality career opportunities statewide in many diverse types of career. Interested applicants can visit Transportation.wv.gov and click on the Careers tab for active listings today. Since January 2022, WVDOT has hired 809 people statewide.