WVSOM to host virtual marathon

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is continuing to find ways to give back to the community. For the first time, WVSOM is hosting a 24 hour virtual race to raise awareness and money for food charities.

The idea for “Feed More in 24” came from WVSOM student, Vincent Morra. They are asking participants to walk or run through their neighborhood, find sponsors, and donate the money raised to the food charity of their choice.

“I mean, it’s been difficult for everyone to a certain extent,” Morra said. “But most of us, at least we have food on our table, where there are so many who people who, because of recent COVID events, have lost their jobs, no longer have access to food and as a result, so many food pantries and food projects have been financially stressed.”

WVSOM will match donations to the participant who covers the most miles.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. on May 16, 2020 and will end at 12 p.m. on May 17, 2020. To complete an online registration form and a downloadable sponsorship form, click here.