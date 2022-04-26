BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – WVU School of Nursing held a Narcan training at WVU Tech on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

WVU School of Nursing at WVU Tech in conjunction with the Beckley Fire Department held a Narcan training for future nurses in the program.

The purpose of the training was to destigmatize the use of Narcan and to learn to administer it properly.

Carley Knuckles, a third-year nursing student at WVU Tech said she learned different things from the training including who could be affected by addiction.

“Right now due to the Fentanyl concentration in the heroin it takes about a minimum of three naloxone doses to get someone out of the overdose,” said Knuckles.

Knuckles also said she believes everyone should take the training, as the knowledge could save a life.