WOLF PEN, WV (WVNS)– Residents of Wolf Pen in Wyoming County are struggling with water damage of unknown origin.

Residents of the community and the Indian Creek Community Church are facing water problems that were noticed in January of 2023. The church, in particular, has shifted four inches due to water damage to the foundation.

One of the residents, James Christian, said he discovered a well in his back yard with a distinct odor and color to the water. Currently, the substance is unknown, but the well caused significant damage to Christian’s property months back.

“Well, it stayed in my yard for three weeks, and I had to dig all that ditch myself, and all that pipe cost me $800 for the pipe stuff. To get it from under my house, which was there for three weeks started in January. And then my trailer started sinking.”

Now, Christian and other members of the community are trying to find out where the water is coming from and what is in it. Though they have not gotten an answer yet, they still hope their questions will be answered and their water damage problems will be solved soon.