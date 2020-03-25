Wyoming County schools keep spirits high

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic can be very hard on everyone in the community. It can be especially hard on grade school kids who may not necessarily understand what is happening. The Wyoming County Board of Education is working hard to keep students’ spirits high during this time.

From March 23 – March 27, 2020 the Wyoming County BOE is hosting a virtual spirit week for their students. It started on Monday with pajama day and ends on Friday with ‘wishing you were here day.’ Parents and students are encouraged to post their pictures on their social media accounts using the hashtag #LoveMyWyCoSchool.

Kara Mitchell, the Director of Academic Programs for Wyoming County Schools, said she is happy they are doing something like this and keeping the kids engaged.

“We thought this would be a way to brighten our social media feeds and keep our students engaged, and our teachers engaged with their families and children that we are missing so desperately,” Mitchell said.