PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Lieutenant Randy Brooks of the Wyoming County Sherriff’s Department is now retired after 35 years of service to his community.

On Friday, June 30, 2023, Brooks’ fellow officers, family, and close friends gathered together to create a little retirement party to honor his many years of service. During his time of service, Brooks worked for many departments in Wyoming County, including being a stand-in Sherriff after the passing of C.S. Parker.

Brooks also started working with the Sherriff’s Department alongside the current Sherriff, Brad Ellison. Though he believed it was time for him to hang up his badge for good, he is proud of both his accomplishments and the accomplishments of his office toward the community.