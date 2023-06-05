BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia offers a special summer program which can help to keep kids not only occupied, but also help them to lead healthier lives.

YMCA’s summer day camp is a childcare program providing children with an active summer both physically and mentally. The camp will include two weekly field trips, STEM activites, and plenty of swimming and activity.

The program begins Wednesday, June 7, 2023 and last until the School starts again in August. Mathew Bishop, the Chief Operations Officer for the YMCA, says the program is available for all kids ages five to twelve, and that it is good for physical and mental health.

“It’s very important because during the summer, at least during the school season they’re out with their friends, getting to talk to people and your mental health is better when you can be with people. An then also at school they have P.E. class, gym class, or recess time. So at least during the summer with our program we have them active, their minds are engaged, and they’re with their friends. They aren’t sitting at home.” Mathew Bishop, COO, YMCA of Southern West Virginia

The program is partnered with The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve for the summer activities. Bishop says teens over the age of twelve can join the YMCA with a normal youth membership during the summer to stay involved too.

For more information, visit the YMCA’s website here.