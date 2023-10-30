ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The third annual Sober Halloween event will be hosted by the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network on October 31, 2023.

The event will be at Concord University in the the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center Ballroom on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This event allows awareness to be raised for prevention and recovery during the holiday season. It also gives students an opportunity to support collegiate recovery efforts and get information from Concord University’s Collegiate Recovery Program and other organizations.

Candy, games, and refreshments will be provided, and prizes include totes, t-shirts, cups, gift cards, and a grand prize drawing of a new TV for all students that attend the event.

Support from the CU Counseling Center, the CU Prevention & Recovery Student Organization, and the West Virginia Hope in Action Alliance helped make this event possible.

To find out more about this event or collegiate recovery, contact Brandon Whitehouse by email at bwhitehouse@concord.edu or by phone 304-800-5156.

More information about about Concord University’s Collegiate Recovery Program, The Association of Recovery in Higher Education (ARHE), or the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network can be found here.