BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Halloween is just around the corner and that calls for candy.

Those buckets of candy will possibly include dentist appointments.

Children going trick-or-treating will no doubt collect a lot of goodies. Most of these treats can cause concerns for dental health from parents. A dental assistant in training from the Academy of Careers and Technology, gave insights about what candy is the least damaging.

“Candy in general is not really good for your teeth. But softer candy like chocolate is probably better rather than taffy candies that can pull out fillings. Or hard candy that can break brackets or chip your teeth,” said Lillie Jackson, a dental assistant student.

Jackson adds that there are steps to prevent cavities that kids and parents can practice at home!

Brushing your teeth regularly and rinsing with mouthwash can prevent cavities.