DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – Do you love Halloween and love a good jumpscare? Do you want to be paid to do both of those things?

Look no further than Fright Nights West Virginia. The scare attraction is looking for ghouls, goblins and monsters for its 2023 season.

Open auditions are being held at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, Raleigh County.

“What to expect is we are going to ask questions about yourself, why do you want to work in a haunted house, why do you want to work at our haunted house? We might ask you to perform a skit just to see where you fit in our haunt,” said Desiree Christian, the scare coach for Fright Nights.

Volunteers under eighteen are welcome to dedicate time to the haunt. Fright Nights WV opens near the end of September.

Those interested in further details can visit Fright Night’s website.