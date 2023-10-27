FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Goodwill is promoting their thrifty Halloween costumes this season.

They have several popular character choices such as Iron Man, Elsa, and Master Chief; as well as the entirety of their stores to explore for D-I-Y costumes.

Jamon Schmidt, Content Manager for Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, says that Goodwill is the best choice for families on a budget and especially those with multiple children to shop for.

As far as thrift shopping goes, I think that’s one of the big things for parents is you don’t have to pay a lot of money to just go back the next year and buy a new costume. Or just have your kids come in and pick out a little D-I-Y costume. I think it saves them a lot of money at the end of the day, especially when you’re talking about families with five plus children. Jamon Schmidt | Content Manager, Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley

Between their wide selection and ample store hours, those in need of a costume won’t be left wrapping themselves in toilet paper for that mummy look this season.

Most Goodwill stores are open from 9 AM until 8 PM for last minute costuming needs.