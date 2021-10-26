Halloween vandalism: How to keep your property safe

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS)-- A young entrepreneur in Greenbrier County has big plans to start her own small business. Music has always played a big role in 18-year-old Alex DeGraff and her dad, Adam's lives. The father-daughter duo, both music teachers in the area, but wanted to expand their horizons.

"We've been renting a studio and we had a concert space there and we both taught but it started to become something we were outgrowing," Alex DeGraff said. "So, we needed to find something bigger and with more options for us to make it our own. So, here we are."