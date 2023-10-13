GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are many superstitions around Halloween but another addition falls within this year’s spooky season, Friday the thirteenth.

While the origins of the Friday the thirteenth superstition are uncertain, according to History.com negative views have surrounded the number 13 for centuries.

The number 12 is often associated with completeness in many Western cultures. Some of which include 12 days of Christmas, 12 months, and 12 zodiac signs.

So what makes the number 13 seen as bad luck?

There are a few reasons that could be connected to bad luck and the number 13. In Biblical tradition, there were 13 guests at the Last Supper, and another Christian superstition of 13 guests at a table being bad luck and viewed as courting death.

Pop culture brought new light on Friday the thirteenth, with the 1907 publish date of the novel Friday the thirteenth by Thomas William Lawson. The release of the movie Friday the 13th in 1980 brought more attention to the superstition with numerous sequels, merchandise, and Halloween costumes.

Pop culture and tradition are not the only history surrounding the superstitious date, there are events in history that have occurred on a Friday the thirteenth. A few of these events include King Philip IV of France arresting hundreds of the Knights of Templar in 1307, a 1970 cyclone that killed over 300,000 in Bangladesh, the 1972 Chilean Air Force plane disappearance, and the death of the rapper Tupac in 1996.

Superstition is not the only thing connected to this date, there is also a phobia named for it. Friggatriskaidekaphobia or paraskevidekatriaphobia is the fear of Friday the thirteenth.

The names come from Frigg for the Norse goddess, triskaideka meaning 13, and phobia, meaning fear. Paraskevidekatriaphobia comes from the Greek words, paraskeví which translates to Friday, and dekatria a different way to say 13. Symptoms of friggatriskaidekaphobia or paraskevidekatriaphobia can range from mild anxiety to panic attacks.

Whether you are superstitious or not and see Friday the thirteenth as lucky or unlucky, it is certainly a good day to break out some Halloween movies this spooky season.