GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Halloween is right around the corner and families are getting ready to celebrate!
The following are the the Trick-or-Treat times for each county:
Raleigh County:
Beckley:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Sophia:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
- Trunk-or-Treat will be on Main Street from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.
Fayette County:
Oak Hill:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Fayetteville:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. for house to house
- Businesses will be handing out candy on Court Street from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.
Greenbrier County:
Lewisburg:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. for homes that have their porch lights on
White Sulphur Springs:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
- Trunk-or-Treat from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Ronceverte:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. for homes that have their porch lights on
Rainelle:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Mercer County:
Bluefield:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Princeton:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Summers County:
Hinton:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
McDowell County:
Welch:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Wyoming County:
Oceana:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Tazewell County:
Richlands:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Tazewell:
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.