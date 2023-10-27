GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Halloween is right around the corner and families are getting ready to celebrate!

The following are the the Trick-or-Treat times for each county:

Raleigh County:

Beckley:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sophia:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Trunk-or-Treat will be on Main Street from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

Fayette County:

Oak Hill:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Fayetteville:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. for house to house

Businesses will be handing out candy on Court Street from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

Greenbrier County:

Lewisburg:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. for homes that have their porch lights on

White Sulphur Springs:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Trunk-or-Treat from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Ronceverte:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. for homes that have their porch lights on

Rainelle:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Mercer County:

Bluefield:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Princeton:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Summers County:

Hinton:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

McDowell County:

Welch:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Wyoming County:

Oceana:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Tazewell County:

Richlands:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Tazewell: