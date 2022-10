A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Trunk or treat offers a safe way for kids to celebrate Halloween in a community environment and with several locations this year, there are plenty of opportunities to get your kids the candy they deserve!

Raleigh County

Kid’s Halloween Party – Beckley Moose Lodge | Saturday, Oct. 22 11a.m.-1p.m.

Burning Rock Trunk or Treat – Burning Rock | Thursday, Oct. 27 6:30p.m.-7p.m.

107.7 Trunk or Treat – Hometown Kia, Beckley | Thursday, Oct. 27 6p.m.-7:30p.m.

WTNJ Trick or Treat – Hometown Subaru, Mt. Hope | Thursday, Oct. 27 5p.m.-7p.m.

Pine Lodge Halloween – Pine Lodge Nursing Home | Saturday, Oct. 29 1:30p.m.-3:30p.m.

Unity Church Trunk or Treat – Unity Church, Mabscott | Saturday, Oct. 29 12p.m.-2p.m.

Bradley Freewill Baptist Trunk or Treat – Bradley Freewill Baptist Church | Monday, Oct. 31 5p.m.-7p.m.

Maple Fork Trunk or Treat – Robert Barley Building, Maple Fork | Saturday, Oct. 29 11a.m.

Cheddar’s Trunk or Treat – Cheddar’s, Beckley | Tuesday, Oct. 25 6p.m.-8p.m.

Cross Point Church Trunk or Treat – Cross Point Church, Beckley | Wednesday, Oct. 26 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m.

Tailgate Halloween – Sam’s Club, Beckley | Friday, Oct. 28 2p.m.-7p.m.

Indoor Trick or Treat – Tamarack, Beckley | Thursday, Oct. 27 4p.m.-6p.m.

Trunk or Treat – Carl Larson Cancer Center, Beckley | Saturday, Oct. 29 12p.m.-2p.m.

Camp Gilead Trunk or Treat – Camp Gilead, Shady Spring | Saturday, Oct. 29 4p.m.

Trunk or Treat – Gracepointe Fellowship Church | Saturday, Oct. 29 4p.m.-6p.m.

Trunk or Treat – Raleigh County Public Library | Saturday, Oct. 29 12p.m.-1p.m.

Trunk or Treat Movie Night – Melton Mortuary | Saturday, Oct. 22 5p.m.-7p.m.

Trunk N Treat – Little Beaver State Park | Saturday, Oct. 29 2p.m.-5p.m.

Mercer County

Trunk or Treat – Bowen Field Parking Lot | Saturday, Oct. 29 1p.m.-4p.m.

Trunk or Treat – Mercer WIC Clinic | Thursday, Oct. 27 3p.m.-5p.m.

Trunk or Treat – Rural King, Mercer Mall | Sunday, Oct. 30 5p.m.-7p.m.

Trunk or Treat – Cafe Gabr’s | Sunday, Oct. 30 1p.m.

Trunk or Treat – Concord University | Thursday, Oct. 27 5p.m.-7p.m.

Greenbrier County

Trunk or Treat – Greenbrier Health Care Center | Monday, Oct. 31 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m.

Children’s Costume Parade and Trunk or Treat | Sunday, Oct. 30 2:30p.m.-5p.m.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this list with new times!