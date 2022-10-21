BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Have you had a paranormal experience?

According to recent research, they aren’t uncommon in West Virginia. Our state ranks #8 for having the most ghost encounters per capita.

Porch.com made a list of which U.S. states are the most ghostly, which cities have the highest ghost populations, and what types of ghosts are the most prolific based on reports of ghost sightings from GhostsOfAmerica.com.

West Virginia ranks #8 for most ghost sightings per capita, with 33.8 ghost sightings per 100,000 people.

Maine, the home of Stephen King, is the state with the most ghost sightings per capita, despite being one of the smallest U.S. States.

Some of the other findings that the study discovered are:

Florida and New York state are the least haunted states —only 10.8 and 8.1 sightings per 100,000 people, respectively

Ghosts of “girls” and “women” account for 44% of spirits encountered, “men” and “boy” ghosts at 38%, with the remaining 18% described as “children”

The old gold rush town of Port Costa, CA is the most haunted place in America, with 53 ghost encounters among its 242 residents

Some 55 (7%) of active U.S. Military bases in the United States have at least one ghost sighting reported, Fort Knox being the most haunted (90 reports)

You can see the full study on ghost encounters per state here.