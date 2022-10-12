GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Each and every year thousands of people partake in the spookiest holiday tradition by dressing up as their favorite ghouls and ghosts, but some costumes are more popular than others!

For the 5th annual report, AT&T’s All Home Connections compiled articles from DIYs, Rent, Reader’s Digest and Visual Capitalist to determine the most popular Halloween costume in each state.

The classic cat costume was the most searched result, followed closely by the witch. West Virginia was the only state to deem zombie the most popular costume in West Virginia!

What will you be dressing up as for Halloween this year?