People gather in Beckley for the God Bless America Rally

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In Beckley, a three-day event in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 took place.

Inside the Beckley Raleigh County Convention center, the God Bless America rally began Sept. 10, 2021.

Churches from all across Beckley and the Mountain State came together to raise money and set up the “We Remember” rally. The purpose of the free event is to bring people together to honor the lives lost during the attacks.

On Sept, 11, they honored those in the military; on Sept. 10, they honored first responders.

“Everybody else is running out they are running in, first responders are amazing and we do remember back then but we are also grateful for what they are doing now to help,” said Bryon Foxx, an evangelist and moderator for the rally.

At each rally meeting, thirteen chairs were set aside to honor the lives of the soldiers lost in Afghanistan.

For more information on the rally, you can check their website.