SOUPER BOWL OF CARING: Bluefield Union Mission seeking canned fruit, perishables, blankets to serve

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Alongside one of Bluefield’s bustling roads, the Bluefield Union Mission is also staying busy. Craig Hammond is the food pantry’s director.

“There’s been some areas where we’ve exceeded the 2019 numbers,” Hammond said. “There’s some where we dropped back.”

Hammond said the food pantry served an additional 3,000 meals in 2020 compared to the year before. When not serving them, they’re assembling grocery bags for families in need.

Canned, non-perishable foods are always appreciated, but Hammond said some specific items are more needed than others.

“Fruit, canned meat, peanut butter for protein… it’s always nice to add that,” Hammond said. “We like to add it for its nutrition value.”

Hammon said the mission also needs groceries typically found in your fridge.

“It’s nice to have… to have the perishables, like milk, and eggs, and cheese, and bread to make it a complete bag,” Hammond said. “It’s not a crisis if we don’t, but it is sure nice if we do.”

For those who quilt, sew, or have a spare fleece throw laying around, the Bluefield Union Mission is also looking for blankets as part of their new ‘Blanketing the Bluefields’ campaign.

