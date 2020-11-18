Wyoming County Board of Education votes on multiple school improvement plan

WELCH, WV (WVNS) –Members of the Wyoming County Board of Education met on Nov. 17,2020 to discuss a comprehensive educational facilities plan proposal.

Members voted to approve a proposed plan for the future of their schools but not without a few changes.

The original plan proposed closing Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School. But at the end of the night, the board of education approved a plan which did not include closing the two schools.

The approved plan consists of multiple school improvement projects around the county spanning until 2030.

County administrators feel confident about the plan now in place.

“We worked collectively and collaboratively with a team of members from all over our county and we came together to create a good and solid facilities plan,” said Deirdre Cline, Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools.

The full plan will cost more than $30,000,000.

Additionally, the plan focuses on renovating multiple schools in the county. It also includes putting in turf football fields at both high schools.