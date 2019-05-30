ADDRESS:
P.O. Box 509
141 Old Cline Road
Ghent, WV 25843
Contact Us:
(304) 787-5959 — 59News Tip Line
(304) 929-6420 — Newsroom
(304) 787-2440 — Fax
news@wvnstv.com
Closed Captioning Issues?
Call us: (304) 929-6469
email: dwiseman @wvnstv.com
Mail Us:
Closed Captioning
C/O Chief Engineer
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Have a Press Release?
Send a FAX to 304-787-2440 or email to news@wvnstv.com
Questions about CBS Programming? Send feedback to http://audienceservices.cbs.com/feedback/feedback.htm
Questions about FOX Programming? Send feedback to https://ask.foxnow.com/hc/en-us
Vice President/General Manager
Al Sandubrae
(304) 929-6409
asandubrae@wvnstv.com
News Director
Valerie Sullivan
(304) 929-6418
vsullivan@wvnstv.com
Social Media/Web Director
Douglas Fritz
(304) 929-6420
dfritz@wvnstv.com
Assignment Manager
Phillip Copney
(304) 929-6419
pcopney@wvnstv.com
Admin Assistant
Cyndi Patrick
(304) 929-6435
cpatrick@wvnstv.com
General Sales Manager
Mark Ford
(304) 929-6424
mford@wvnstv.com
Chief Engineer
Dave Wiseman
(304) 929-6469
dwiseman@wvnstv.com
Chief Meteorologist
Heidi Moore
(304) 929-6468
hmoore@wvnstv.com
SALES FAX
304-787-2440
Make a commercial request to use our video
For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.