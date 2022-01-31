EPISODE 4: Dee Anne Keene

RENICK, WV (WVNS) — It’s a case that’s gone ice cold and left investigators with more questions than answers for the last eight years. Dee Ann Keene went missing without a trace on February 28th, 2014. She was last seen at the home of a reality tv star in Renick , Greenbrier County. Since she was reported missing, her family has searched tirelessly for answers. With each day that passes, the investigation grows colder, even with piles and piles of evidence.

Sources:

Family of Dee Ann Keene speaks out following eighth anniversary of disappearance

Dee Ann Keene family still searching for answers

WVSP Missing Persons: Dee Ann Keene

Crime in the Coalfields is sponsored by Notoriously Morbid and Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Chapels.

EPISODE 3: The Sodder Family

Sources:

The Children who Went Up in Smoke

The Mystery of the Sodder Children

West Virginia Unsolved Murders by George and Melody Bragg

Crime in the Coalfields is sponsored by Notoriously Morbid and Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Chapels.

EPISODE 2: Julie Wheeler

Sources:

Crime in the Coalfields is sponsored by Notoriously Morbid and Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Chapels.

EPISODE 1: Oreanna Myers

Sources:

Fire investigation turns into murder-suicide

Following murder-suicide, questions brought up about CPS referral process

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department press conference

Obituary



Crime in the Coalfields is sponsored by Notoriously Morbid and Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Chapels.