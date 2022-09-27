APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer.

A case that’s been cold for ten years. A 10,000 dollar reward being offered by 7-11. These mark the case of Robert ‘Bob’ Snow, the regional manager of the Kanawha Valley 7-11 stores. He went missing under suspicious circumstances and was found by police floating in the Elk River. The case proceeded to have few leads, with the only suspect being cleared of involvement. Bob Snow was supposed to attend a meeting on the day he disappeared, but never made it. Instead, his last whereabouts were his car moving north on Interstate 79. Why did he drive away from home when he had a meeting? Did someone lure him? What happened to Bob Snow?

